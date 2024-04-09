Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Ludhiana, April 8
Following a complaint filed by a doctor, an unidentified man has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. A gynaecologist at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital lodged a complaint with the Sarabha Nagar police after the minor girl was taken to the Civil Hospital for some treatment.
After the medical examination, the doctor found that the girl was pregnant and she had been sexually assaulted.
According to information, the victim was brought to the hospital by her family members due to severe stomach pain.
A case has been registered against the unidentified person under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sarabha Nagar police station. The police have stated that further investigation is on in the matter.
