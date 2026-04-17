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Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for joining real estate firm with fake degrees

Man booked for joining real estate firm with fake degrees

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:39 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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A case of fraud has come to light at Vardhman Amrante Private Limited, a real estate company located on Chandigarh Road. A man concealed his true identity and qualifications and obtained the position of senior manager (accounts) in the company using fake degrees. After a lengthy investigation, the police registered a case of fraud and breach of trust against the suspect.

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In a complaint filed with the Jamalpur police, Divyakant Singh, a firm representative, said Karan Singhania of Model Town submitted false documents and fake degrees to obtain a job in the company. Using the documents, he not only secured a high position but also continued to receive a high salary for a considerable period. The case began with a complaint filed on June 24, 2025. Probe revealed that he not only breached the firm’s trust but also obtained financial gains.

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ASI Paramjit Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched.

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