Man booked for killing father-in-law

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The Police Division 3 on Friday registered a case against a man, Sanjay Arora, resident of Transport Nagar, on the charges of culpable homicide. He had attacked and killed his father-in-law Darshan Lal on May 5. Complainant Divya told the police that on May 5 when her husband had thrashed her, she called her father for help. When her father reached, he was attacked by her husband during which her father fell on the ground and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The woman said her husband was demanding new Activa scooter from her father and when she refused, he had beaten her up. The accused is yet to be arrested.