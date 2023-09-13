Man booked for killing sister-in-law over domestic dispute at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

In a tragic incident at Jalanpur village in Samrala, a domestic dispute led to the murder of a woman by her brother-in-law on Tuesday. The motive behind the murder was said to be some dispute related to household expenses.

The deceased has been identified as Karamjeet Kaur (40).

The incident occurred when Karamjeet Kaur went to the roof of her house to hang clothes for drying and her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) attacked her with a knife from the rear. She was stabbed multiple times, resulting in her immediate death.

Karamjeet ‘s husband Shamsher Singh said they were staying in a joint family with three brothers and there had been frequent domestic disputes in the house. On Tuesday, due to an some arguments, Karamjeet’s elder brother-in-law, Mohan Singh (55) committed her murder. After the incident, the police booked the suspect.

The police said Mohan had premeditated the crime and brought a knife from outside. The attack on Karamjeet’s back and chest resulted in her demise.

SI Pavitar Singh said a murder case was registered against the man.