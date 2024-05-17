Man booked for molesting minor girl

Ludhiana, May 16
A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POSCO Act has been registered against Arjan Kumar, a resident of Street Number 1, Janta Colony, on the complaint of the father of an eight-year-old girl, who is also a resident of the colony.
The complainant said on May 13, his daughter was playing in the street when the accused molested his daughter. He said his wife witnessed the incident and raised the alarm. Following which, the suspect fled the scene. The matter was being investigated.
