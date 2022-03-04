Man booked for morphing girl's photo

Ludhiana, March 3
The Sadar police booked a man on the charges of morphing a picture of a girl and then seeking sexual favours from her.
The accused sent a morphed nude picture of the complainant to her. Later, he sought sexual favours from her and threatened to viral the image on social media if she refused the same.
The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh of SBS Nagar here. A case under various sections of IPC and IT Act was registered against him yesterday.
The complainant, a resident of Green Park, told the police that in January, she got a message from an unknown number. The sender proposed her for friendship but the girl ignored the message. On February 21, the sender sent a morphed nude picture of the girl on her WhatsApp number.
He then asked her for sexual favours and threatened to viral her photograph on social media if she refused, she alleged.
Investigating officer inspector Gurpreet Singh of the Sadar police station said after receiving a complaint, the police had identified the suspect and he would be arrested.
Man terms wife sex worker on fake FB account, booked
The Focal Point police have registered a case against Harpreet Singh of Natt village for terming his wife a sex worker on social media. The accused had a marital dispute with his wife. To insult her, he made a fake Facebook account of the woman and posted her picture, terming her a sex worker. The accused is yet to be arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...