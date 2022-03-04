Man booked for morphing girl's photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

The Sadar police booked a man on the charges of morphing a picture of a girl and then seeking sexual favours from her.

The accused sent a morphed nude picture of the complainant to her. Later, he sought sexual favours from her and threatened to viral the image on social media if she refused the same.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh of SBS Nagar here. A case under various sections of IPC and IT Act was registered against him yesterday.

The complainant, a resident of Green Park, told the police that in January, she got a message from an unknown number. The sender proposed her for friendship but the girl ignored the message. On February 21, the sender sent a morphed nude picture of the girl on her WhatsApp number.

He then asked her for sexual favours and threatened to viral her photograph on social media if she refused, she alleged.

Investigating officer inspector Gurpreet Singh of the Sadar police station said after receiving a complaint, the police had identified the suspect and he would be arrested.

Man terms wife sex worker on fake FB account, booked

The Focal Point police have registered a case against Harpreet Singh of Natt village for terming his wife a sex worker on social media. The accused had a marital dispute with his wife. To insult her, he made a fake Facebook account of the woman and posted her picture, terming her a sex worker. The accused is yet to be arrested.