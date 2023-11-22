Man booked for obstructing BDPO from performing duty

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 21

The Ludhiana (rural) police have booked a resident of Rattowal village in the Sudhar block under Sections 186, 294 and 506 of the IPC for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing his official duty, uttering obscene words in public and criminal intimidation against the complainant.

The accused has been identified as Jagdeep Singh alias Bitt, husband of village sarpanch Paramjit Kaur. The FIR was registered at Sadhar police station on Monday, on the basis of statement given by Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Sadhar Malkiat Singh.

He alleged that Jagdeep Singh, who was not authorised to interfere in the functioning of the village Panchayat, had allegedly attempted to degrade him in public and obstructed him from performing his official duty of verifying a complaint received from another villager regarding ownership of a piece of land on which a street was being constructed.

Ajmel Singh, a resident of Rattowal village, had sought intervention of the BPDO to prevent the village Panchayat from constructing a street on his land.

The Panchayat led by sarpanch Paramjit Kaur was asked to present facts regarding the ownership of the land in question and was prohibited from continuing the construction work till the demarcation of the common land and private properties was completed.

“Instead of complying with the instructions of the office, the sarpanch chose to continue the work. Her husband Jagdeep Singh using obscene words threatened me of dire consequences on November 17, when I along with a junior engineer, was conducting an inspection of the spot to verify the facts of the report submitted by Panchayat secretary Harjit Singh Sidhu,” said Malkiat Singh.

Investigating Officer ASI Harpreet Singh said the FIR had been registered on the statement of Malkiat Singh and further action would be initiated after verifying the allegations levelled by him (complainant) against the accused. Preliminary investigations by the Sadhar police revealed that the accused had earlier been booked for three cases at different times.