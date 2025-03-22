DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for outraging daughter’s modesty

Man booked for outraging daughter’s modesty

The Haibowal police on Thursday registered a case against a man for outraging the modesty of his daughter. Fed up with the indecent acts of her husband, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint in the Haibowal police station. The...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Haibowal police on Thursday registered a case against a man for outraging the modesty of his daughter. Fed up with the indecent acts of her husband, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint in the Haibowal police station.

The woman told the police on March 20, her daughter told her that the previous night when she was in the bedroom, her father came inside and took off all her clothes and made her stand in front of mirror. He also used abusive language for her as well. The suspect also threatened her that if she tells anyone about the matter, he would strangle her to death.

After investigating the matter, the police registered a case. The suspect is at large in the case.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the man put chilli powder in private parts of the girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper