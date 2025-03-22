Man booked for outraging daughter’s modesty

The Haibowal police on Thursday registered a case against a man for outraging the modesty of his daughter. Fed up with the indecent acts of her husband, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint in the Haibowal police station.

The woman told the police on March 20, her daughter told her that the previous night when she was in the bedroom, her father came inside and took off all her clothes and made her stand in front of mirror. He also used abusive language for her as well. The suspect also threatened her that if she tells anyone about the matter, he would strangle her to death.

After investigating the matter, the police registered a case. The suspect is at large in the case.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the man put chilli powder in private parts of the girl.