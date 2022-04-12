Man booked for passport fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man, Gurpreet Singh, resident of Gopal Nagar, Tibba Road, under Sections 177 and 420 of the IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act for fraud and submission of wrong information for making a new passport. A case was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint received from the Regional Passport Officer, Chandigarh, which said Gurpreet Singh is married to Kanchan Singh and their marital dispute is pending in a court. However, Gurpreet Singh tried to get a new passport made by claiming that he is unmarried. OC

Two women held for brawl

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two women, identified as Jaskaran Kaur and Sunita Rani, both residents of Lachman Nagar, under Section 160 of the IPC for noisy and drunken brawl in street No 3 of the locality on Sunday. The police said one of the two women was in a drunken condition and both were hurling abuses and creating nuisance in the area. OC

Man, father booked for harassment

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man, Varun Kumar, and his father Munshi Lal, residents of Sector 39, Chandigarh Road under Sections 406, 498-A, 420 and 120-B of the IPC on the complaint of Ekta, wife of Varun Kumar, resident of New Vishnupuri, Shivpuri Road. The woman said in her complaint that she got married to Varun Kumar in January 2019. After the marriage, her husband went to Australia and she was given a false assurance that she would also be sent to Australia after some time. While there was no word from her husband, Varun’s family members started harassing her and putting pressure to bring more dowry.