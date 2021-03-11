Man booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

The Sadar police registered a rape case against a man who had sexually harassed a woman for over 11 years on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her.

The accused has been identified as Parminder Singh, resident of Bank Colony, Raikot. He is yet to be arrested.

The victim complained to the police that she developed friendship with the Parminder Singh in 2010 and in a few months, friendship turned into a love affair.

“Parminder Singh had been promising me that he would soon solemnise marriage and he continued having physical relationship with me for almost 11 years. Whenever I asked him to solemnise marriage he used to make excuses,” alleged the woman.

The complainant said recently when she told Parminder Singh that till the time he marries her, she would not allow him to exploit her sexually. Parminder Singh categorically refused to marry her and issued her life threats.