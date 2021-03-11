Man booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The Sadar police on Wednesday registered a case against a man on the charges of raping a woman on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her. The accused had raped the woman in his car.

The accused has been identified as Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony.

The complainant, a resident of Jain Colony, told the police that she had met Harvinder Singh in 2020. As she developed liking for him, Harvinder Singh also proposed her for marriage.

Last year Harvinder Singh took her for an outing in his car. He stopped the car at an isolated place in Sangowal village and raped.

“Harvinder Singh had promised that he would solemnise marriage with me but he didn’t fulfil his promise. Recently he categorically refused to solemnise marriage, due to which she lodged a complaint with the police,” alleged the complainant. Investigating officer ASI Dharminder Singh said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.