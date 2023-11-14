Man booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman in Punjabi Bagh area of Ludhiana. The accused man allegedly sent an objectionable video of the woman to her fiancé. A case under Sections 376, 500 and 506 of IPC, and 66 E of IT Act has been registered against him at Tibba police station.

She said they had previously engaged with each other in June 2022. She alleged that he had sexually assaulted her in April 2023 and recorded the video without her consent. She added, the accused did not proceed with the planned marriage and broke off their engagement.

The complainant alleged that her marriage was later arranged with another man for November 7. The accused shared the inappropriate video with her future husband. As a result, he ended the relationship.