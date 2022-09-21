Ludhiana man booked for rape, abduction

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

The police have booked Ranjit, alias Chhotu, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, under Sections 376, 344 and 506 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl residing in the same colony. The mother of the girl said in a complaint lodged with the police that her daughter was missing since April 24 and all efforts to trace her had remained unsuccessful.

She said, “On September 16, my daughter called me from an unknown mobile number. She said she was speaking from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh and was at the railway station. I travelled to Gonda and brought back my daughter, who revealed that the suspect had raped her on April 24 when she was alone in the house and had later forcibly taken her to Gonda.”

Two booked for kidnapping minor girls

The police have booked Ram Parvesh, a resident of Tuhar, New Delhi, under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Bank Colony on Noorwala Road. The father of the missing girl had lodged a complaint with the police saying his daughter had left home on August 13 without informing anyone about her whereabouts. He said the suspect might have allured his daughter to elope on the pretext of marrying her.

In another case of a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Paddi village, the police have registered a case against Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of the Gill Road area, under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC. Father of the girl told the police that she had left home on September 17 on the pretext of meeting her friend and had not returned since then. He expressed suspicion about possible involvement of the suspect behind the disappearance of his daughter.