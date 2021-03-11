Man booked for rape bid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

A man attempted to rape a girl (13) near Military Camp here. The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against the suspect, identified as Amit Gupta, of SAS Nagar. He is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on May 23, when her daughter was returning from her tuition classes, the suspect stopped forcibly took her to some isolated place where he tried to violate her. The woman said when her daughter raised the alarm, he fled the spot. A case was registered against him on Friday.