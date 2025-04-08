Man booked for rape bid on niece

The Tibba police on Sunday registered a case against a man who attempted to rape his niece. After the victim lodged a police complaint, a case was registered against him.

The suspect was identified as Altaf of Vijay Nagar, Tibba.

The complainant told the police that she had come to stay with her aunt Ruksar Salmani. One day her uncle barged into the room and grabbed her. Later, when she shared the incident with her aunt, her uncle apologised to her and promised that he would not repeat the act.

The victim said later on April 5 when her aunt was not at home, she and her aunt’s three kids were sleeping in one room. At night, he entered the room. The suspect started touching her body parts and dragged her to another room where he tried to exploit her sexually.