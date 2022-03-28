Man booked for raping 14-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at Gyanagar Daba. The police yesterday registered a case against the man, Rahul, of Ambedkar Nagar.

In a complainant to the police the mother of the victim said Rahul is known to her and he used to visit her house frequently.

On March 23, when Rahul visited her house, her daughter was alone at home. Rahul asked her daughter for sexual favour. When her daughter refused, Rahul brought a knife and threatened to kill her if she would not cooperate, she said.

Rahul then raped her daughter. When she went home, she was shocked to see Rahul and her daughter in a compromising position. Rahul after seeing her, fled from the house, she said. —