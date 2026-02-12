DT
Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for raping 21-yr-old daughter

Man booked for raping 21-yr-old daughter

Suspect at large; repeatedly harassed me under influence of liquor, says victim

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:35 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Tibba police have launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a 21-year-old pharmacy student by her father. The victim said her father raped her at their house on Sunday night.

The victim called the police from her college and lodged a complaint on Monday. The suspect, a 50-year-old resident of New Shakti Nagar here, was booked under Section 64 of the BNS on Wednesday. He is absconding.

Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said a probe had been initiated to verify the allegations levelled by the complainant, a student of a private college. Probable hideouts of the suspect were being raided.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man and the victim had been staying alone at their house after the girl's mother and younger brother went to their native place in Bihar.

According to the victim's statement, the suspect had repeatedly harassed her under the influence of liquor. She said she was preparing for her exams around 8 pm on Sunday when her father dragged her to another room and raped her. The victim informed her friends on Tuesday and the matter was brought to the attention of the college authorities.

