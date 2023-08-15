Man booked for 'raping' NRI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

A resident of Shimlapuri area has been booked for allegedly raping an NRI woman. The man has also been accused of duping her of lakhs of rupees.

The 49-year-old woman has said she lived abroad and met the accused when she was having problems with her husband. The man established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her, she added. The police had started probe after the woman reported the incident on June 29.