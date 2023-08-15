Man booked for 'raping' NRI

Ludhiana, August 14
A resident of Shimlapuri area has been booked for allegedly raping an NRI woman. The man has also been accused of duping her of lakhs of rupees.
The 49-year-old woman has said she lived abroad and met the accused when she was having problems with her husband. The man established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her, she added. The police had started probe after the woman reported the incident on June 29.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...