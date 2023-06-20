Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Around 10 days after a 76-year-old NRI woman Amarjit Kaur filed a complaint against AAP MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke accusing her of unlawfully acquiring her house, the Jagraon police on Monday booked a man allegedly involved in selling the property using a fraudulent power of attorney.

On the basis of the statements given by Karam Singh of Jagraon from whom the MLA had taken the house on rent, an FIR has been registered under sections 420, 467, and 468 of the IPC against Ashok Kumar of Sherpur Road in Jagraon. In his complaint, Karam Singh alleged that Ashok Kumar deceived him by selling the house using a forged power of attorney.

Karam Singh claimed that he had purchased the house from Ashok Kumar, who presented documents indicating that Amarjit Kaur had transferred the power of attorney to him. After purchasing the property, Karam Singh rented it out to the MLA and her family. Karam Singh added that when he consulted the Revenue Department, he found that the power of attorney was fake.

Notably, Amarjit Kaur, an NRI from Lopo village, had lodged a complaint with the SSP Rural Ludhiana, accusing MLA Manuke of unlawfully taking over her house.

Denying the allegations, MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke had earlier stated that these accusations were baseless and aimed to tarnish her political reputation. Manuke had said she took the house on rent from a person, Karam Singh around two months ago and she has the rental agreement. MLA said she has not illegally occupied anyone's house. She later vacated the disputed house.

On Monday, Ludhiana Rural SSP Navneet Singh Bains stated that during the investigation, it came to light that Ashok Kumar had fraudulently sold the house to Karam Singh using a forged power of attorney. As a result, a case has been registered against Ashok Kumar. Further investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted that PS City Jagraon registered a case against Ashok Kumar fake Attorney holder U/S 420,467,468 for cheating the NRI woman. "So now if the POA of Ashok Kumar is fake so the sale deed executed by him in favour of Karam Singh is also illegal so he couldn’t rent the house to AAP MLA Manuke hence she becomes trespasser! Will Bhagwant Mann & DGP Punjab Police register proper FIR against MLA & Karam Singh... because if they don’t it will be presumed they’re protecting the actual Land Mafia."