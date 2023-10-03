Man booked for serving hookah at eatery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

A man has been booked for allegedly operating a hookah bar in his restaurant in Rari Mohalla, here, and providing hookah services to customers.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said they had received information that the man was serving hookah and related items to both adult and underage customers at his establishment known as ‘The Food Lounge’, thus breaching the law. He claimed that the information was found to be true.

The suspect has been identified as Kabir Kanojia, a resident of Rari Mohalla.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 4-A & 21-A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act has been registered at the Division Number 3 police station against the man.