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Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for setting father’s house on fire

Man booked for setting father’s house on fire

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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The suspect lured the boy into a secret room to commit the crime. iStock
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A man set his father’s house on fire at Seera village.

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As per the police, when the elderly father, an ex-serviceman, was away at a court, his son broke into the house and set it on fire. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and begun a probe.

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In his complaint to the police, Budh Ram (65) said on June 10, he had locked his house and went to the court complex. It is alleged that in his absence, his son Lokesh Kumar broke into the main gate of the house and set it on fire.

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A bed, LED TV, CCTV cameras, clothes, fans, PVC ceiling panels and other items were destroyed in the fire.

The police have registered a case against the man.

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