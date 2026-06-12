Man booked for setting father’s house on fire

A man set his father’s house on fire at Seera village.

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As per the police, when the elderly father, an ex-serviceman, was away at a court, his son broke into the house and set it on fire. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and begun a probe.

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In his complaint to the police, Budh Ram (65) said on June 10, he had locked his house and went to the court complex. It is alleged that in his absence, his son Lokesh Kumar broke into the main gate of the house and set it on fire.

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A bed, LED TV, CCTV cameras, clothes, fans, PVC ceiling panels and other items were destroyed in the fire.

The police have registered a case against the man.