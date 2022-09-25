Man booked for sexual assault

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police division 4 registered a case against a man who tried to sexually exploit his six-year-old granddaughter. The accused has been identified as Swami Nath. The complainant told police that on September 19, she had gone to market and she left her daughter at home along with her grandfather. When she returned, she found her father-in-law with her daughter in a room. Later her daughter told that her grandfather had been touching her private parts in the room. Raids were being conducted to nab the accused. TNS

Woman alleges rape, 1 arrested

Sahnewal: A woman of Keshav Nagar in Lohara has levelled allegations of rape on her father-in-law. The accused was identified as Gurmeet Singh. The complainant alleged that the accused raped her after tying her hands.