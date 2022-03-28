Man booked for sexual harassment

Ludhiana, March 27
A day after the protest at B7 Chowk by residents of Central Town, Daad village, alleging police inaction, the Sadar police today registered a case of sexual harassment against a man.
The accused is Arun Garg of Central Town. He has been arrested.
A woman in a complainant to the police said on March 25 she along with her children came to meet her brother at Central Town. When she parked her car in the locality, Arun started throwing bricks at her car. Then he took off his clothes and passed lewd remarks at her. Arun then came close and touched her inappropriately. It was only when she raised an alarm, Arun went back to his house.
After this incident, area residents had blocked B7 Chowk and disrupted the traffic. The protest lasted for an hour and was lifted after the police assured action against the guilty.
Protesters had demanded that daughter of Arun should also be booked as she had also misbehaved with the residents.
The Sadar police said after conducting a preliminary probe Arun Garg was arrested by the police. —
