Man booked for sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

The Jamalpur police booked a man for sexual harassment of a 20-year-old girl at Budhewal village.

A case under Section 354A of the IPC was yesterday registered against the man, Jagdip Singh, resident of Budhewal village, near Jamalpur.

In a complaint to the police, a brother of the girl stated, “On April 2 my sister was sitting at our provisional store where Jagdip came to buy some household items. After buying goods, Jagdip held my sister’s arm and asked for sexual favour. When she raised an alarm and called other family members for help, Jagdip fled.”

Sources said talks of compromise was going on with the intervention of some villagers, but the family finally sought the registration of a case against Jagdip so that he must learn a lesson for future.

Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said the accused was still at large.

Man arrested for trying to disrobe 13-year-old girl

In another case, the Moti Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case against a man, Vinod Kumar, on the charges of making an attempt to disrobe a 13-year-old girl.

In a complainant the girl’s mother told the police that on April 6 her daughter was heading to school on a bicycle. When she reached near Swaran Palace in Moti Nagar, Vinod Kumar stopped her on the way. He attempted to disrobe the girl and sought sexual favour.

When the girl raised an alarm and sought help from the nearby people, Vinod Kumar was caught and handed over to the Moti Nagar police.