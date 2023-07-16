Man booked for sexually assaulting 2-month-old

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 15

A 37-year-old resident of Hissowal village in Ludhiana district has been booked under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC for alleged penetrative sexual assault on a girl child, over a week ago.

The victim of the most inhumane and sinful act is the two-month-old daughter of a neighbour of the suspect, who is also a relative of the family.

The suspect could have gone-scot free, had the condition of the victim infant not deteriorated during the treatment at a private hospital. After the victim’s health deteriorated, her mother lodged a formal complaint at the Sadhar police station on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, a friend of the victim’s father, is yet to be arrested.

Perusal of an FIR registered on the statement of Jyoti Kaur of Hissowal village revealed that the suspect, identified as Gurwinder Singh (37) of the same village, had been a casual visitor to the victim’s family.

“Gurwinder, alias Mintu, who is a relative of my in-laws and lives in our neighbourhood, has been a casual visitor to our house. On July 8, I heard the cries of my daughter while I was working in the kitchen. I found Gurwinder assaulting her sexually,” stated Jyoti in her complaint lodged with the police.

As the suspect had threatened to eliminate the infant in case Jyoti disclosed the incident to anyone, she (the complainant) did not lodge a formal complaint and continued getting her daughter treated at private hospitals. She told her husband about the incident when the victim’s health deteriorated on Friday.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the sinful act and delay in the registration of a formal complaint, villagers said local leaders had tried to prevent the victim’s family from reporting the matter to the police.

Medical practitioners undertaking the treatment of the infant for a week also did not bother to inform the police about the injuries caused due to the penetrative sexual assault.

Kamaldeep Kaur, the investigating officer, said the case had been registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement but investigation and arrest of the suspect was yet to be made.