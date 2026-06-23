Man booked for sexually assaulting nine-year-old in Ludhiana

A nine-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man living in the same compound.

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The accused, identified as Ravikesh Pal, allegedly used to lure the minor with small amount of money over the past one month and repeatedly abused her. The matter came to light on June 21 when the girl’s mother noticed her daughter near the accused’s room and questioned her. When asked about it, the girl broke down and revealed the ordeal she had been enduring.

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She told her mother that Ravikesh used to call her daughter to his room by offering Rs 20 or Rs 50 and used to sexually assault her. On June 21 also, the accused allegedly dragged the girl into his room when she was alone and assaulted her.

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The mother of the minor immediately lodged a written complaint with the Focal Point police, which registered a case against the accused.

Doctors confirmed sexual assault and internal injuries. The accused is currently absconding.