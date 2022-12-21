Man booked for sexually exploiting minor stepdaughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

The Jagraon police registered a case against a man for sexually exploiting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The case has been registered after two months of the incident.

Sukhdeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan has been booked under Sections 354-A (sexual exploitation), 354-B (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, told the police that she had solemnised her second marriage with the suspect in 2013 and therafter, her daughter from the first marriage was also staying with her.

The complainant alleged that in the first week of October, her husband had attempted to seek sexual favours from her daughter and when the latter informed her, she had expressed resentment to her husband and he had promised that he would not repeat the act.

“On the intervening night of October 9 and 10, my husband barged into my daughter’s room and forcibly disrobed her and started touching her body parts. On hearing the screams of my daughter, I rushed to her room to find out that he was attempting to rape her but I stopped him,” the complainant alleged.

Later, the complainant filed a complaint with the Jagraon SSP and the probe into the complaint ran for two months. Yesterday, the police registered a case against the suspect.

The complainant alleged that her husband had threatened her of dire consequences that if she lodged a police complainant.

ASI Gurdeep Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.