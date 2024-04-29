Man booked for sexually harassing sister-in-law

Ludhiana, April 28
The Police Division 7 registered a case against a man who sexually harassed his sister-in-law (brother’s wife).
He has been identified as Dara Taank of Dugri.
The complainant told the police that after the death of her husband, her brother-in-law had been keeping a bad eye on her. Many a times, she had warned him to behave in a sensible manner but he did not budge.
The victim said on April 25 when she was alone, he touched her body parts. She slapped him and raised the alarm. Later, she called her brother to house. “When my brother came, the suspect threatened to kill us. In the presence of neighbours, he tendered an apology. I also made his video while he was tendering the apology. After I lodged a complaint, a case was registered by the police on Saturday,” she said.
