Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Ludhiana, November 14
A man has been booked for allegedly stalking a 42-year-old woman and making her fake account on social media.
In the complaint, the woman alleged that the suspect used to follow her to sexually harass her.
She alleged that the man made a fake account of her on Instagram and then made her photos viral to defame her.
The suspect has been identified as Happy Verma, a resident of the Bhamian Road area in Ludhiana.
A case under Sections 354-D (Stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-C of the IT Act
has been registered against the suspect, Happy Verma, at the Jamalpur police station here.
