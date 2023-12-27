Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Sahnewal, December 26
The Sahnewal police have booked a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, 2022, at Pandholi village in Uttar Pradesh.
A case was registered against him at the Sahnewal police station on Tuesday. He has not been arrested so far.
The suspect, Deshraj, a native of Pandholi village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, at present residing in New Satguru Nagar, here, was married to Anita (23) three-and-a-half years ago. Ever since his marriage, he had a strained relationship with his wife.
According to the SHO, Sahnewal, Inderjit Singh Boparai, a zero FIR was received from the Peeparpur police station in Amethi where a case of dowry death had been registered against the victim’s husband. The Sahnewal police have registered a case against the man under Sections 498-A and 304-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated further investigation in the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...