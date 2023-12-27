Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 26

The Sahnewal police have booked a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, 2022, at Pandholi village in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against him at the Sahnewal police station on Tuesday. He has not been arrested so far.

The suspect, Deshraj, a native of Pandholi village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, at present residing in New Satguru Nagar, here, was married to Anita (23) three-and-a-half years ago. Ever since his marriage, he had a strained relationship with his wife.

According to the SHO, Sahnewal, Inderjit Singh Boparai, a zero FIR was received from the Peeparpur police station in Amethi where a case of dowry death had been registered against the victim’s husband. The Sahnewal police have registered a case against the man under Sections 498-A and 304-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated further investigation in the matter.

#Uttar Pradesh