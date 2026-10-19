Man booked for ‘tearing’ banner of CM Mann in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly tearing a banner of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk here. A video of the act was also circulated on social media, in which he challenged the Chief Minister and raised questions over the sale of drugs in the area.

A report was also carried in these columns regarding the incident.

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According to the police, the incident occurred on October 15 during the Punjab bandh. The video surfaced on Facebook on October 17, following which a police team inspected the spot and recovered torn pieces of the official banner of the Chief Minister.

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In the video, the accused is seen challenging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying: “This is a challenge. Get as many FIRs registered as you want. Kuldeep Singh is ready to face them. I will tear down every banner of the CM in Ludhiana.”

He identified himself as a resident of Talwandi Kalan village and claimed to be associated with Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

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The youth also referred to anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was recently killed in Mansa, and said the voice of state’s youth could not be suppressed. “Jhota stood for the youth and died. Today we stand for him,” he said, adding that Jhota, Sidhu Moosewala and Amritpal Singh Khalsa represented the voice of the youth.

Raising questions over the alleged sale of ‘chitta’ (heroin) in the state, the suspect said officials were well aware of illegal activities. “Which officer does not know that drugs are being sold in a locality? Which officer is unaware of wrongdoings taking place in an area?” he asked.

He further alleged that the government was destroying the future of Punjab’s youth through drug abuse and claimed that only a few months of the present government’s term remains.

An FIR has been registered against Kuldeep Singh under Section 324(3) of the BNS and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The police said efforts were on to arrest him and strict action would be taken in the matter.