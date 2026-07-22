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Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for threatening Cong councillor

Man booked for threatening Cong councillor

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The police said the investigation was underway and further action would be taken on the basis of findings. iStock
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The Focal Point police have registered an FIR against a man, identified as Vinay Kumar, whose address is yet to be verified, for allegedly issuing death threats, using casteist remarks and sending abusive voice messages to a Congress councillor through WhatsApp.

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According to the complaint, the councillor received a WhatsApp call from an international number, with the Kazakhstan country code, on June 22. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Vinay Kumar and threatened to kill the complainant. The victim further alleged that the caller abused him, used caste-based slurs and made objectionable remarks against women members of his family.

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The complaint stated that after the initial call was disconnected, the suspect allegedly continued making repeated WhatsApp calls and later sent several voice messages. The complainant claimed that before the messages disappeared, he managed to record the audio and video, capturing the caller’s voice, mobile number and other details. He also submitted the recordings and other digital evidence to the police.

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He alleged that threats had caused fear and mental harassment. He urged the police to take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

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