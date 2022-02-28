Man booked for trying to rape 7-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A drunk man attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl at Rasulpur village in Jagraon. The Jagraon police registered a case against the man, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Noga, resident of Rasulpur village, under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act. In a complainant to the police, the victim’s father said he is a daily wager. On February 23, when he returned home, he found Sukhwinder Singh there. Sukhwinder Singh had taken off clothes of his daughter and was attempting to rape her. “Sukhwinder Singh was drunk and trying to rape my daughter. The moment I entered the room, he fled. I then raised the matter before the village panchayat. I didn’t submit complaint on the same day as the panchayat had assured that Sukhwinder Singh would be brought before the panchayat,” said the victim’s father. On Saturday, when Sukhwinder Singh failed to appear before the village panchayat, he lodged a complaint at a police station and a case was registered, added the complainant. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Jugraj Singh said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.