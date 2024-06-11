Man booked in hit-and-run

Ludhiana, June 10
The Dehlon police have booked Ranjt Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar in a hit-and-run case.
As per information, Arvinder Singh (18), a resident of Khanpur village, was going on a motorcycle towards the Harnampura side. His father was also following him on another vehicle.
“As we reached the Tibba canal, Ranjit was coming at a high speed from the other side on his tipper.
The tipper collided head-on with my son’s motorcycle and he received serious head injuries,” stated Shinderpal Singh, father of Arvinder, in a complaint submitted to the police.
He said he took him to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where the victim was declared brought dead. No arrest had been made by the police so far in the case.
