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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man booked in sexual assault case

Ludhiana man booked in sexual assault case

Four of his kin also named in FIR for thrashing woman

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Efforts were on to arrest the suspects, say police. File
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The Sadar police have booked a man and four of his family members following a complaint by a woman, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him on the pretext of marriage and was later beaten by the suspects when she asked the man to marry her.

The case was taken up in Ludhiana after a Zero FIR registered at the Tohana police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana was transferred here. The police said the case was registered after recording the woman’s statement.

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The woman told the police that she had become acquainted with Hargobind Singh, who was staying in a rented accommodation near Phullanwal. She alleged that he expressed his intention to marry her

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and subsequently established physical relations with her on the assurance of marriage.

According to the complaint, Hargobind later allegedly refused to marry her. When the woman approached him and members of his family and raised the issue, they allegedly assaulted and threatened her.

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The woman initially approached the Tohana police, where a Zero FIR was registered on September 23. As the alleged incidents were linked to Ludhiana, the case was subsequently forwarded to the Sadar police for investigation.

The Ludhiana police have named Hargobind as the main suspect. His family members Jangir Singh, Jamna Bai, Balwinder Singh and Silo Bai have also been booked in connection with the alleged assault and intimidation.

The investigating officer in the case, Jagjit Singh, said the FIR was registered under Sections 69, 115, 123, 126, 3(5) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of the woman’s statement.

The police said efforts were being made to locate and arrest the suspects. Further investigation was underway in the matter.

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