Man booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

A rape case has been registered against Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Malli Colony, Raikot, Jagraon, by the Jagraon police.

The complainant has alleged that the suspect, raped her, made her objectionable videos. He also abused and blackmailed her.

The complaint was filed with the SSP, Jagraon.

The woman got married to Ikbal Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan, in 2012. But the marriage did not last and it ended in divorce. In 2014, she met Rajesh at the Jagraon bus stand and after which they developed a friendship, she alleged.

The victim alleged that he took her to his home and assured to marry her. Later, he raped her. The man also lured her into buying a plot in her name at a reasonable rate. He took her gold ornaments and lakhs of rupees on the pretext of buying the plot. When he did not buy the plot as promised, the victim started putting pressure on the suspect but he started abusing and misbehaving with her, the complainant alleged.

The woman said she was threatened by the man with dire consequences if she tells anybody about him. On a complaint filed by the woman, a case under Sections 406, 420, 376 and 201 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.