Man brutally attacked over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

A man was brutally attacked by several persons at Rajgarh on Friday night. Victim Vicky Singh of Rajgarh suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Doraha police station SHO Vijay Kumar said Vicky had an old enmity with the assailants. According to the SHO, the suspects had come to Rajgarh last night, and on finding Vicky standing on the roadside, they hit him with their SUV. After he fell down, they attacked him with sharp weapons and heavy sticks, SHO Kumar said.

Considering the victim dead, the assailants fled the spot. Passersby immediately shifted the victim to the hospital.

Old enmity was said to be the cause of the attack.

A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the eight assailants by name.

The police are conducting raids to nab the suspects.