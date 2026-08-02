Man bursts crackers on flyover, fined Rs 6,500 in Ludhiana

After the video of a man celebrating his wife’s birthday by bursting crackers on the Ferozepur road flyover in Ludhiana went viral and the incident drew widespread attention on social media, the Ludhiana police took immediate action. Taking a tough stand, the traffic police today caught the offender and issued a fine of Rs 6,500 for violating traffic rules and endangering the lives of others.

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The matter came to light after a video of the birthday celebration was uploaded on social media. The video clearly showed a man setting off fireworks on a street. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, stopped the youths and issued them a stern warning. However, the moment the police left, the man, along with his wife and friends, reached the flyover and set off a massive 60-shot firecracker amid heavy traffic.

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In the video, a man can be heard saying that although the police had stopped them, they would continue to burst the crackers.

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Sub-Inspector Ashok Chouhan, Traffic Police, Ludhiana, said the offender was fined Rs 6,500 fine for violating traffic rules, including dangerous driving, creating public nuisance and endangering the lives of others on the road.

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate shared details of the action on its official website. The accused admitted his mistake and apologised publicly. He stated that he had made a grave mistake, and appealed to people to refrain from such behaviour and assured them that he would not repeat it in the future.

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Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police have issued a clear warning that such indiscipline and hooliganism will not be tolerated in the city at any cost. They stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone endangering public safety through such acts.