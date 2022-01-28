Man caught riding stolen motorcycle

Ludhiana, January 27

Ajay Kumar of Prem Nagar, Giaspura, was arrested by the police on Wednesday from Manjit Nagar while he was riding a stolen Splendor motorcycle. The police said he was stopped at a naka on the basis of a tip-off that he was involved in cases of two-wheeler thefts. A case has been registered.

Five motorcycles were reportedly stolen from the city on Wednesday. Sukhpreet of Gulabi Bagh lodged a complaint that his motorcycle was stolen from outside the Gill Road branch of Axis Bank. One Bajaj CT-100 motorcycle was stolen from outside the residence of Saurav on Mullanpur Road while another Splendor motorcycle was stolen from near Char Khamba Road as per a complaint lodged by Gurpreet. Two Hero Splendor motorcycles were stolen on Wednesday from Guru Bagh Colony and OWPL Complex, Phase V, in Focal Point. Palwinder of Prem Nagar reported theft of his Honda Activa scooter parked outside his shop on Bindraban Road. — OC