Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Ludhiana, February 28

Accusing Municipal Corporation (MC) officials of not issuing a no objection certificate (NOC), a man climbed onto the rooftop of the MC’s Zone D office and allegedly threatened to die by suicide.

With the support of the police, the man was persuaded to come down, as per information.

The man alleged that MC’s building branch officials had been forcing him to make repeated rounds of MC offices for the past one year but the required NOC for his plot was not issued to date.

He said the matter was raised before the higher authorities and the Chief Minister’s Office but to no avail.

MC’s ATP at Zone D, MS Bedi, said the man had a plot of nearly 3,000 sq yrds at Barewal but he had got a registry of 400 sq yrds out of the 3,000 sq yards.

“Now, the man wanted NOC for the 400-sq yrd plot as he wants to construct a house there. As per the policy, the NOC can be issued if the registry was done prior to March 19, 2018. But, he does not fulfill the conditions to obtain the NOC from the MC. Thus, we can’t issue the same to him. We had asked him to get the required approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act by fulfilling the rules,” he said.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also present at the spot. He said he had asked MC officials and the man to come to his residence tomorrow. “We will look into the matter,” he said.