Man consumes poison, dies

A family dispute that allegedly began just days after marriage has ended in the death of a man. Hardeep Singh, who visited his in-laws’ house at Ghawaddi village only three days after his wedding to meet his wife, was allegedly subjected to humiliation and abusive language. Mentally distressed by the incident, he consumed a poisonous substance and died during treatment later.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, Pirthipal Singh, Dehlon police on Tuesday registered a case against four persons for allegedly abetting his suicide. The suspects named in the FIR are the deceased’s wife Prabhjot Kaur, mediator Baljinder Kaur, alias Rano, father-in-law Jagrup Singh and brother-in-law Laddi.

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According to the complaint, Hardeep Singh’s marriage with Prabhjot Kaur was solemnised on September 20. On September 23, he went to his in-laws’ house in Ghawaddi to meet his wife. The mediator, Baljinder Kaur, and members of the wife’s family were present there.

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The complainant alleged that Hardeep was subjected to ill-treatment and insulting remarks directed at his dignity. His wife, the mediator and members of the in-laws’ family have been accused of involvement in the incident.

Pirthipal Singh told the police that after the incident at the in-laws’ house, Hardeep remained disturbed. On October 6, he swallowed a poisonous medicine. His condition turned critical and he was admitted to a hospital in Mandi Ahmedgarh. Despite treatment he succumbed after 13 days.