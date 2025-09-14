DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Man crushed by train while crossing railway tracks

Police deny suicide angle, victim yet to be identified
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Passers-by gather at the place where the mishap occurred in Ludhiana on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan
A man was crushed by train near the bus stand while he was crossing the railway tracks. After the incident, officials of the Government Railway Police and the police reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital. The train was halted for sometime after the accident as policemen conducted a probe at the scene.

SHO, GRP, Ludhiana, Palwinder Singh, said the man was crossing the tracks and he failed to notice the approaching train and met with the tragedy.

While denying any suicide angle, he said the accident occurred as the man was crossing the tracks irresponsibly. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings would be initiated.

The SHO said so far the deceased was not identified and the body was kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

Sources said the police also recorded the statement of passers-by who witnessed the incident and confirmed that it was an accident.

