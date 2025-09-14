Man crushed by train while crossing railway tracks

A man was crushed by train near the bus stand while he was crossing the railway tracks. After the incident, officials of the Government Railway Police and the police reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital. The train was halted for sometime after the accident as policemen conducted a probe at the scene.

SHO, GRP, Ludhiana, Palwinder Singh, said the man was crossing the tracks and he failed to notice the approaching train and met with the tragedy.

While denying any suicide angle, he said the accident occurred as the man was crossing the tracks irresponsibly. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings would be initiated.

The SHO said so far the deceased was not identified and the body was kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

Sources said the police also recorded the statement of passers-by who witnessed the incident and confirmed that it was an accident.