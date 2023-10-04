Man dies, 2 friends critically hurt as car hits roadside pole

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

A tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday near Ladhowal on the national highway in which a man lost his life while his two friends suffered severe injuries when their car collided with a roadside pole. The trio had been returning from Vrindavan.

The police have identified the deceased as Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Jassian Road in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, the injured, Mani from Jalandhar and Mukesh from Phagwara, had been admitted to a hospital.

According to information, passers-by rushed them to the hospital but Bharat, who was critically injured, did not survive.

ASI Surinder Pal from Ladhowal said the accident occurred around 4:30 am when the three friends in the car were returning from Vrindavan. He said they were going to Jalandhar when the mishap occurred due to the collision with a pole. Bharat was going to drop his friends at their homes, he said.

Bharat Bhushan lost his life in the accident while Mani and Mukesh are at present receiving treatment at a hospital in Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, he added.

Bharat’s body has been sent to a mortuary for autopsy.