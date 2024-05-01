Man dies after being attacked by stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

In a heart-wrenching incident near Jagraon, a man lost his life after being attacked by stray dogs in Ramgarh village. The victim, Hardeep Singh (35), from Malsian Bhai Ke village, had gone to reconcile with his wife amid a domestic dispute.

Hardeep wanted his wife to return home. Allegedly driven to frustration, he is said to have resorted to consuming alcohol on Sunday. It is believed that during this time, he fell victim to an attack by stray dogs in Ramgarh, resulting in severe injuries.

Subsequently, villagers found Hardeep’s body and promptly alerted the police. According to information, the victim not only suffered bites from the dogs but also endured substantial flesh wounds across his body.

Hardeep Singh, survived by two children, was known to his family as a hardworking person.

