Man dies as car falls into village pond

Ludhiana, November 26
A car in which three friends were travelling in fell into a pond at Narayangarh village in Khanna on Saturday night. One of them died while the others had a miraculous escape.
The trio were returning home after attending a wedding. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Tarandeep Singh, a resident of Rajewal village.
Sources said Tarandeep had gone to attend the wedding with his friends Gurpreet and Nishant. When they were returning after the function on Saturday night, the car went out of control at Narayangarh village and fell into the pond.
Afterwards, local residents rescued Gurpreet and Nishant within 15 minutes of the incident. However, by the time Tarandeep was taken out of the vehicle, he had breathed his last.
The residents tried to pull out the car from the pond with the help of a tractor. Later, a crane took out the vehicle from the water body.
