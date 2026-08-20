Man dies as fighting stray bulls hit bike

A motorcyclist died on the spot in a road accident involving stray animals on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway on Wednesday morning near ITBP, Baddowal.

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The deceased has been identified as Satwant Singh, a resident of Mullanpur Dakha. He was travelling from Mullanpur to Ludhiana when he met with the tragedy.

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According to reports, Satwant was going on his Honda Shine bike. When he reached near the ITBP, Baddowal, two bulls were fighting on the road. Satwant’s bike was hit by the cattle.

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Following which, the victim lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road. He suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.