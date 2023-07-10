Man dies as speeding SUV hits scooter

Ludhiana, July 9
In a tragic road accident near the Tajpur road on Sunday, a man riding a scooter lost his life while three others were injured. The injured were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
The incident occurred when the driver of a speeding Toyota Fortuner lost control over the vehicle and came on the wrong side and collided with the scooter. Sonu was riding the scooter while his wife Jyoti was riding pillion.
Sonu and Jyoti were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased’s wife suffered serious injuries in the mishap.
Eyewitnesses said the driver of the SUV was driving rashly due to which he lost control over it and rammed into the scooter.
Sonu was a hosiery worker while his wife is a nurse.
The police launched an investigation to identify the driver of the SUV.
