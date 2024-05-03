Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 2
The driver of a combine harvester died after a truck coming from the rear hit his vehicle at Dehlon Bypass on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
The deceased was identified as Sahilpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. The driver of the truck, who fled the scene, is yet to be identified.
According to information received from the Dehlon police, when Sahilpreet was going on his combine harvester from Ludhiana to Malerkotla, a truck hit his vehicle from the rear when he was turning towards the Dehlon bypass. The collision was so powerful that the harvester driver fell on the road.
Profusely bleeding, the victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Dehlon, by passers-by. Finding his condition critical, doctors at the hospital referred him to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the man’s death after seizing both vehicles.
Further action would be taken after receiving a complaint by kin of the deceased.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...