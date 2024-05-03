Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 2

The driver of a combine harvester died after a truck coming from the rear hit his vehicle at Dehlon Bypass on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

The deceased was identified as Sahilpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. The driver of the truck, who fled the scene, is yet to be identified.

According to information received from the Dehlon police, when Sahilpreet was going on his combine harvester from Ludhiana to Malerkotla, a truck hit his vehicle from the rear when he was turning towards the Dehlon bypass. The collision was so powerful that the harvester driver fell on the road.

Profusely bleeding, the victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Dehlon, by passers-by. Finding his condition critical, doctors at the hospital referred him to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the man’s death after seizing both vehicles.

Further action would be taken after receiving a complaint by kin of the deceased.

