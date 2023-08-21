Man dies by suicide, car dealer booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

The Tibba police station yesterday registered a case against the owner of Jiwan Car Bazaar, Sector 32, here, for abetting the suicide of a man.

The deceased has been identified as Dimple Ahuja (32), alias Shanky.

Complainant Kanchan Ahuja, a resident of GK Estate, told the police that her son Shanky was under depression for the past few weeks.

On August 18, his health deteriorated due to which the victim was admitted to the local Civil Hospital where he breathed his last, she said.

A day after the death of her son, on August 19, her younger son Gopal Ahuja, who lives in Canada, said before dying by suicide Shanky had sent a video to him in which he mentioned that he had consumed poison and he would not be able to survive. About the reason of consuming poison, Shanky had said the ownwer of Jiwan Car Bazaar had forced him to consume some drugs and under the influence of the same, the latter had forced him to sign some papers for selling his car.

The complainant said the video sent by the deceased to his brother Gopal Ahuja in Canada was given to the police

as an evidence so that the same could ensure strict punishment for the suspect car dealer.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jiwan Kumar said after registering a case, further investigation was launched and action would be taken against the suspect.