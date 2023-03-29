Man dies by suicide, NRI wife booked

Ludhiana, March 28
The Samrala police yesterday registered an abetment to suicide case against an NRI woman. whose husband had died by suicide at his residence in Gosla village, Samrala. The case was registered by the police after over seven-month-long probe.
The suspect has been identified as Simranjit Kaur, a native of Chomo village here, at present staying in Canada.
Complainant Sohan Singh, the deceased’s father, told the police that his son Gagandeep got married to Simranjit Kaur in 2021. Since she had done IELTS and wanted to go to Canada, he bore the entire expenses of sending her to Canada.
Though Simranjit was in touch with his son over phone from Canada, she had developed a friendship with another person, Vikas, and she had also been frequently talking to him, the complainant said,
He said: “My son had been telling his wife to avoid talking with Vikas but she did not budge. In August 2022, when Simranjit and Gagandeep had arguments over the matter, Simranjit had sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to my son in which she told him that she would die by suicide. However, she did not end her life. After reading the suicide note, my son went into depression and later died by suicide,” the complainant said.
ASI Pavitar Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.
